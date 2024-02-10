Stephens Increases Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $85.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.2 %

PFGC opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

