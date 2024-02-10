STERIS’s (STE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.60.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $224.27 on Friday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.38.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

