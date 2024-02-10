Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,167,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 55.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $83.43 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

