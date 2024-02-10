Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $30.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 3.0 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.