StockNews.com Downgrades F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $49,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 535.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

