StockNews.com Downgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to Hold

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FET opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.65. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Forum Energy Technologies

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $31,935.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth about $281,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.