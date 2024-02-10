StockNews.com Downgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to Hold

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of FET opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.65. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Insider Activity at Forum Energy Technologies
In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $31,935.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.
