StockNews.com Upgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to “Hold”

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 41.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

