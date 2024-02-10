StockNews.com Upgrades Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $73.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $100.59.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 117.1% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 30,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the third quarter worth $1,102,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

