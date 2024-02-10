Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of Stratasys worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Stratasys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stratasys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SSYS

About Stratasys

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.