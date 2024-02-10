Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 40.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $740.29 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $745.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

