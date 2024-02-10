SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SuperCom stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

