Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Toro worth $27,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $39,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toro by 85.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 253.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $96.95 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.23.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Toro’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

