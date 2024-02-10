Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of A. O. Smith worth $26,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $592,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $592,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $939,121 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $80.55 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

