Swiss National Bank Has $23.17 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Albertsons Companies worth $23,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after buying an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $112,083,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after purchasing an additional 865,554 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.