Swiss National Bank Has $24.38 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Stantec worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE:STN opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

