Swiss National Bank Has $24.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Vertiv worth $24,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

