Swiss National Bank Has $25.45 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $25,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $325.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.76. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

