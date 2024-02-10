Swiss National Bank Has $26.19 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $26,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $273.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $275.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

