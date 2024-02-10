Swiss National Bank Has $28.14 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $28,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

DINO opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

