Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of American Financial Group worth $26,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $122.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.85.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,563. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

