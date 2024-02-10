Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $28,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after buying an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 37.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,066,000 after buying an additional 449,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,975. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

