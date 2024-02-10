Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of DocuSign worth $27,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $51.18 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.73, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.