Swiss National Bank Sells 50,800 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of FMC worth $26,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FMC by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.24.

FMC Stock Down 0.6 %

FMC stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $131.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

