Swiss National Bank Sells 53,300 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Etsy worth $25,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

Etsy Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $143.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.