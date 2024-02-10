Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $28,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,018 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $64.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

