Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $180.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TTWO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.57.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.91. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $107.92 and a 52-week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 515,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after acquiring an additional 896,472 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

