Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $185.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.91 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $107.92 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $299,789.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 515,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after acquiring an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.