Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.7 %

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

