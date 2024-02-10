Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.94.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Tapestry by 718.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

