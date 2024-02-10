Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,758 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,632,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after buying an additional 1,089,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,606,000 after buying an additional 1,038,319 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,006 shares of company stock worth $1,162,672. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

