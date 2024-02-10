Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.35.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $143.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.42. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $262.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

