Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $53.61 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 200865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $121,329,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 795,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

