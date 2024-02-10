Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

