Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.47.

THC opened at $88.05 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

