The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $21,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,098,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $92.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.
The Descartes Systems Group Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
