The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $21,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,098,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $92.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.