The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,942 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Hershey worth $151,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.41 and its 200-day moving average is $199.64. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

