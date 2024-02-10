The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.05

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 1,809.50 ($22.68), with a volume of 689556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,809.50 ($22.68).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,157.50 ($27.05).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEIR

The Weir Group Stock Down 0.1 %

About The Weir Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,844.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,831.16. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,895.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.