Thomas C. Erb Acquires 1,000 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

POST opened at $104.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 98,990.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Post by 719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 433,085 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Post by 12.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,200,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

