Thomas C. Erb Acquires 1,000 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
POST opened at $104.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
