Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $115.87 and a 12-month high of $159.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,419,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,036,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,155 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 178.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

