Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$222.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$211.00 to C$222.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$180.11.

TSE TRI opened at C$213.34 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$154.95 and a 12 month high of C$214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$195.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$182.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. In related news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total value of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396. Company insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

