Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$210.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$201.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$180.11.

TRI opened at C$213.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$195.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$182.52. The stock has a market cap of C$97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$154.95 and a twelve month high of C$214.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. Also, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. Corporate insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

