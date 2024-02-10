Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$146.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$138.00 to C$146.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$180.11.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$213.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$182.52. The stock has a market cap of C$97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.05. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$154.95 and a one year high of C$214.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. Insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396 over the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

