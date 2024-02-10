Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$149.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$180.11.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

TRI opened at C$213.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$182.52. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$154.95 and a 1 year high of C$214.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. Insiders have sold a total of 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396 over the last three months. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.