Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average is $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,080,878 shares of company stock worth $1,033,083,657. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

