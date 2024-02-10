Timothy R. White Sells 2,895 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Graco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graco by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,944,000 after buying an additional 1,873,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $152,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.