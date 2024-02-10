Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.56

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.56 and traded as low as $15.22. Toshiba shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 11,517 shares trading hands.

Toshiba Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

