Transcat, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. Transcat has a one year low of $74.89 and a one year high of $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Transcat by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 59.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Transcat in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Transcat by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

