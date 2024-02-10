TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $35.03 Per Share

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $35.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $34.99. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,080.07.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,119.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,155.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,031.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $935.31.

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

