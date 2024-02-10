TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,080.07.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,119.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,031.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $935.31. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,155.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.