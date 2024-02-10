Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSU. CIBC reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.75.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSU

Trisura Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Trisura Group

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.97. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.

In other Trisura Group news, Director George Myhal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.