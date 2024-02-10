Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSU. CIBC reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.75.
In other Trisura Group news, Director George Myhal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
